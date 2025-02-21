34.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 21, 2025
People on the Move

Darlene Bullock Retires From Her Role as the Executive Director at the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) at DHS

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

After a 30-year career in the federal government, Darlene Bullock has announced her retirement. In a post on her LinkedIn, Bullock shared that she is stepping down from her role as the Executive Director of the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a position she has held for the past five years.

Over her 18-year tenure at DHS, she played a pivotal role in ensuring small businesses received contracting opportunities, leading to DHS earning 15 consecutive “A” or “A+” ratings on the Small Business Administration Procurement Scorecard. Under her leadership, the Department directed billions of dollars in contracts to small businesses, helping create thousands of jobs across the country.

Before serving as Executive Director, Bullock held several leadership positions at DHS, including Deputy Director of OSDBU and Senior Procurement Analyst, where she managed multiple small business programs and worked to enhance procurement strategies. Her extensive experience also includes key contracting and acquisition roles at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Reflecting on her career, Bullock expressed gratitude to the small business community, partners, and colleagues who have supported her. To conclude her announcement, she hinted at future endeavors and encouraged her network to stay connected for upcoming announcements.

Previous article
At Least 14 Dead in Multi-State Floods as Rivers Rise and Rescues Continue
Next article
Trump Picks His Lawyer, Todd Blanche, as Deputy Attorney General
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals