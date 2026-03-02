Darren DelSignore Named General Manager of GTM at DroneSec

Darren DelSignore has stepped into the role of General Manager of Go-To-Market (GTM) at DroneSec, bringing more than a decade of experience across cybersecurity sales, threat intelligence, and federal market growth to the counter-drone intelligence firm.

Based in Atlanta, DelSignore now leads DroneSec’s global go-to-market efforts. The company focuses on identifying and analyzing drone and counter-drone threats, helping organizations understand emerging risks and how to respond to them.

He joins DroneSec after five years at Google, where he most recently served as Global Sales Leader for Google Threat Intelligence. In that role, he built and scaled teams across North America as VirusTotal expanded, hiring eight representatives in four months and later growing into global responsibility. He finished fiscal year 2025 at 238% attainment and fiscal year 2024 at 121%. He also oversaw the transition from independent VirusTotal and Mandiant sales operations into the broader Google Threat Intelligence suite.

DelSignore served as Head of Federal and Southeast Sales for VirusTotal, part of Google Cloud Security. During his tenure, he reported over 100% attainment every half, drove more than 200% growth in federal business, and closed the largest deal in VirusTotal’s history. His performance earned multiple internal awards, including the Google Cloud Stratosphere Award.

Earlier in his career, he held sales leadership and enterprise roles at Siemplify, CyberGRX, and Anomali, focusing on security orchestration, third-party cyber risk management, and threat intelligence platforms. At Anomali, he achieved 129% of quota in fiscal year 2018 and earned President’s Club recognition.

He began his career in finance, holding roles at ICAP, Arbor Research and Trading, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He earned a BSBA in Finance and Management Science from the University of Miami.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)