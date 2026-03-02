spot_img
32.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 2, 2026
People on the Move

Darren DelSignore Named General Manager of GTM at DroneSec

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
March 2, 2026
Darren DelSignore

Darren DelSignore has stepped into the role of General Manager of Go-To-Market (GTM) at DroneSec, bringing more than a decade of experience across cybersecurity sales, threat intelligence, and federal market growth to the counter-drone intelligence firm.

Based in Atlanta, DelSignore now leads DroneSec’s global go-to-market efforts. The company focuses on identifying and analyzing drone and counter-drone threats, helping organizations understand emerging risks and how to respond to them.

He joins DroneSec after five years at Google, where he most recently served as Global Sales Leader for Google Threat Intelligence. In that role, he built and scaled teams across North America as VirusTotal expanded, hiring eight representatives in four months and later growing into global responsibility. He finished fiscal year 2025 at 238% attainment and fiscal year 2024 at 121%. He also oversaw the transition from independent VirusTotal and Mandiant sales operations into the broader Google Threat Intelligence suite.

DelSignore served as Head of Federal and Southeast Sales for VirusTotal, part of Google Cloud Security. During his tenure, he reported over 100% attainment every half, drove more than 200% growth in federal business, and closed the largest deal in VirusTotal’s history. His performance earned multiple internal awards, including the Google Cloud Stratosphere Award.

Earlier in his career, he held sales leadership and enterprise roles at Siemplify, CyberGRX, and Anomali, focusing on security orchestration, third-party cyber risk management, and threat intelligence platforms. At Anomali, he achieved 129% of quota in fiscal year 2018 and earned President’s Club recognition.

He began his career in finance, holding roles at ICAP, Arbor Research and Trading, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He earned a BSBA in Finance and Management Science from the University of Miami.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Former TSA PreCheck Leader Matt Johnson Joins Liberty Defense as DHS Relationship Manager
Next article
Former CIA Executive Amy McFadden Named Senior VP and Head of Strategic Intelligence Group at Arcanum

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES