People on the Move

Darryl Madden Joins The District of Columbia District Waterways Advisory Commission

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Darryl J. Madden

The District of Columbia’s Waterways Advisory Commission has a new public safety voice at the helm. Darryl Madden, a seasoned federal emergency communications expert and longtime public affairs leader, has been appointed to serve as Chair of the Commission.

Madden announced the news on LinkedIn. With more than 20 years of public service experience, including nearly a decade at FEMA, Madden is equipped to lead the Commission. He served as Director of the national “Ready” campaign, FEMA’s signature public education initiative, and held multiple external affairs roles within the agency. He later went on to lead national outreach efforts for FirstNet at IMRI, advancing emergency communications capabilities for first responders.

Most recently, Madden served as Senior Advisor to the Administrator at the U.S. Small Business Administration, helping to guide federal disaster response and small business recovery programs. He is also co-founder of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA).

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

