The District of Columbia’s Waterways Advisory Commission has a new public safety voice at the helm. Darryl Madden, a seasoned federal emergency communications expert and longtime public affairs leader, has been appointed to serve as Chair of the Commission.

Madden announced the news on LinkedIn. With more than 20 years of public service experience, including nearly a decade at FEMA, Madden is equipped to lead the Commission. He served as Director of the national “Ready” campaign, FEMA’s signature public education initiative, and held multiple external affairs roles within the agency. He later went on to lead national outreach efforts for FirstNet at IMRI, advancing emergency communications capabilities for first responders.

Most recently, Madden served as Senior Advisor to the Administrator at the U.S. Small Business Administration, helping to guide federal disaster response and small business recovery programs. He is also co-founder of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA).