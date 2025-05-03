Darryl Peek has stepped into the role of Vice President of Partner Sales for the U.S. Public Sector at Elastic. Peek announced the move on LinkedIn, marking a new chapter in a career deeply rooted in advancing technology partnerships across government and industry.

Peek brings over two decades of experience in both the public and private sectors to his new role, with a proven record of building strategic alliances, driving partner ecosystems, and delivering transformational solutions at scale. Since joining Elastic in early 2023, Peek has served as Senior Director of Public Sector Channels and Alliances. Now, as VP, he will lead Elastic’s U.S. public sector partner strategy, with a focus on growing market share through enablement, alignment, and scalable business outcomes.

Before joining Elastic, he held executive positions at Google Cloud, where he led Federal Strategic Partnerships and later served as Head of Federal System Integrator Delivery Partners.

Earlier, Peek spent more than two years at Salesforce, directing business development and strategy for federal civilian agencies. He also brings direct government experience from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he served in multiple senior positions, including Director of Digital Innovation and Solutions in the Office of the Chief Information Officer and Senior Cybersecurity Strategist within the National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD).

Peek holds a Master of Engineering in Systems Engineering from Penn State University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.