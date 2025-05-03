Amivero, a mission-focused digital services firm and member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), has named Dave Larrimore as its new Senior Vice President of Solutions Engineering. The company shared the news via LinkedIn, marking a significant addition to its executive leadership team.

Larrimore brings over a decade of experience leading complex IT modernization efforts across the federal government, with a focus on turning innovation into impact. Before joining Amivero in April 2025, Larrimore served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he helped shape the agency’s adoption of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Larrimore’s federal experience spans multiple agencies. He was previously CTO at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where he led the Technology Transformation Office. Earlier roles included lead solution engineer at Salesforce and cloud strategist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). He also held several IT leadership roles at the General Services Administration (GSA), where he oversaw agile transformation, cloud governance, and enterprise data strategies.

In addition to his technical acumen, Larrimore is recognized for his ability to bridge the gap between technology and policy. At DHS and ICE, he frequently served as a trusted advisor on acquisition strategy, enterprise architecture, and IT performance—positions that required balancing innovation with security, compliance, and scalability.