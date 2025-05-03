80.8 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, May 3, 2025
People on the Move

Dave Larrimore Becomes SVP of Solution Engineering at Amivero

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

Amivero, a mission-focused digital services firm and member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), has named Dave Larrimore as its new Senior Vice President of Solutions Engineering. The company shared the news via LinkedIn, marking a significant addition to its executive leadership team.

Larrimore brings over a decade of experience leading complex IT modernization efforts across the federal government, with a focus on turning innovation into impact. Before joining Amivero in April 2025, Larrimore served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he helped shape the agency’s adoption of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Larrimore’s federal experience spans multiple agencies. He was previously CTO at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where he led the Technology Transformation Office. Earlier roles included lead solution engineer at Salesforce and cloud strategist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). He also held several IT leadership roles at the General Services Administration (GSA), where he oversaw agile transformation, cloud governance, and enterprise data strategies.

In addition to his technical acumen, Larrimore is recognized for his ability to bridge the gap between technology and policy. At DHS and ICE, he frequently served as a trusted advisor on acquisition strategy, enterprise architecture, and IT performance—positions that required balancing innovation with security, compliance, and scalability.

Previous article
Ray Shuler Announced as SVP and Strategic Advisor at Amivero
Next article
Trump Administration Discontinues $1 Billion in School Mental Health Grants
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals