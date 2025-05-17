Dave Luber, the head of the National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Directorate, will retire at the end of the month in another leadership shakeup at an agency reeling from the recent firing of its chief and mandated cuts to its workforce.

Dave Luber, who was named the NSA’s director of cybersecurity last year, will retire on May 30, according to three sources with knowledge of his decision. Luber, a 38-year NSA veteran, is retiring through traditional means and is not taking advantage of the early retirement option being offered by the agency as it aims to shed 8 percent of its civilian staff to align with a larger effort by the Trump administration to shrink the federal government.

One of these sources, who like the others spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Luber’s deputy and the directorate’s chief operating officer are also leaving the agency.

