Dave Luber Set to Retire as NSA Director of Cybersecurity

By Homeland Security Today
Dave Luber

Dave Luber, the head of the National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Directorate, will retire at the end of the month in another leadership shakeup at an agency reeling from the recent firing of its chief and mandated cuts to its workforce.

Dave Luber, who was named the NSA’s director of cybersecurity last year, will retire on May 30, according to three sources with knowledge of his decision. Luber, a 38-year NSA veteran, is retiring through traditional means and is not taking advantage of the early retirement option being offered by the agency as it aims to shed 8 percent of its civilian staff to align with a larger effort by the Trump administration to shrink the federal government.

One of these sources, who like the others spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Luber’s deputy and the directorate’s chief operating officer are also leaving the agency.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

