Davi Hayes Joins The Chertoff Group as Senior Director of Federal Strategy

Davi Hayes

The Chertoff Group, a global leader in security and risk management advisory services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Davi Hayes as Senior Director of Federal Strategy. In this role, Davi will leverage their extensive background in business development across both public and private sectors to help clients enhance their federal presence and secure business opportunities.

Davi’s new responsibilities will include devising comprehensive market assessments and go-to-market strategies tailored specifically for Federal Civilian, Department of Defense (DOD), and Law Enforcement sectors. Their focus will be on fostering client relationships, expanding partnerships, and building alliances to support client growth in the federal marketplace.

“Davi’s broad advisory expertise across key areas like telecommunications, network and security operations, and advanced technologies such as AI and data analytics, will significantly strengthen our capabilities in Federal Strategy,” stated Chad Sweet, CEO and Co-founder of the Chertoff Group. “We are thrilled to have Davi on board and look forward to their contributions to our team.”

Before joining the private sector, Davi dedicated over ten years to federal service, significantly contributing to various components of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Notably, while at the Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Finance, Davi managed an impressive annual budget exceeding $14 billion. Their role involved close collaboration with subject matter experts, analysts from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and Congressional staff to develop and implement budget and justification documents that aligned with Presidential and Congressional expectations.

Davi’s appointment is a strategic enhancement to The Chertoff Group’s efforts to assist clients in navigating the complex federal landscape, aiming to deliver solutions that foster technological advancement and strategic growth in critical government sectors.

