David Carroll Joins GDIT as Vice President of Cyber Capability, Engineering, and Strategy

David Carroll has started a new role as the Vice President of Cyber Capability, Engineering, and Strategy at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). In this position, Carroll will lead strategic initiatives to deploy cutting-edge cyber defenses to safeguard the nation’s critical infrastructure and enhance resilience against emerging threats.

Carroll brings a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity, regulatory standards, and strategic risk management, with leadership experience spanning both government and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Associate Director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he led the Mission Engineering Division within the Cybersecurity Directorate, overseeing a team of over 790 federal and contract personnel and managing a budget exceeding $500 million to ensure the seamless delivery of mission-critical cyber defensive capabilities.

From 2021 to 2023, he managed security and trust programs for Google Cloud, directing initiatives that enhanced cybersecurity for a global user base of 3.8 billion people. Prior to that, he was AVP, Head of Data Protection and Cloud Security at TD Bank from 2018 to 2021 and played a key role in Azure’s regulated industry digital transformation at Microsoft from 2016 to 2018. His government cybersecurity leadership extends back to his time as Chief Information Security Architect and Division Director at DHS from 2012 to 2013, where he provided executive oversight of the agency’s department-wide security architecture, defining federal cybersecurity standards. He also held key roles at MITRE, AT&T, and FireEye, contributing to national security initiatives and large-scale cybersecurity programs.

Carroll has also served as a United States Navy Reserve Information Warfare Officer since 2010, leading cyber mission teams in both offensive and defensive operations to support national security. He has a strong military background, with 8 years of service in the United States Air Force as a Combat Communications/Control Specialist. Additionally, Carroll is deeply involved in academia, serving as an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University and California State University-San Bernardino, where he helps shape the next generation of cybersecurity professionals through curriculum development and mentorship.

Aaron Bedrowsky, Senior Vice President for Intelligence and Homeland Security at GDIT, welcomed Carroll in a LinkedIn post, stating, “I look forward to working alongside Dave and the other exceptional leaders in HSS as we support our customers to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure and defend against emerging threats.”