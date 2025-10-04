spot_img
52.2 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 4, 2025
People on the Move

Former DCSA Director David Cattler Joins ICDS as Non-Resident Research Fellow

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
David Cattler

The International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) has appointed David M. Cattler, a senior U.S. national security leader with more than three decades of experience in intelligence, defense policy, and international security, as a Non-Resident Research Fellow.

Cattler most recently served as Director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), where he oversaw one of the U.S. government’s largest security agencies. The agency announced his retirement back in July. In that role, he led more than 15,000 personnel, managed security vetting and industrial security for over 10,000 cleared companies, and advanced insider threat prevention efforts across the Department of Defense and more than 100 partner agencies.

Before leading DCSA, Cattler was NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security. At NATO, he unified the Alliance’s intelligence enterprise, strengthened counterintelligence capabilities, and expanded cooperation with Allied and partner nations. His earlier career also included senior roles at the White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

In recognition of his contributions to Allied security and international cooperation, Cattler was awarded the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana (Third Class) by Estonian President Alar Karis.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
FBI Cuts All Ties to Southern Poverty Law Center Over Hate Map Controversy
Next article
Cara LaPointe Takes on Director of Analysis Role at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES