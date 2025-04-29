55 F
David Flute Set to Become Senior Tribal Advisor on Indian Affairs at DHS

David Flute, a South Dakota official and member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, will serve as the new Senior Tribal Advisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Flute’s promotion comes after serving as South Dakota’s Secretary of Tribal Relations, where he was appointed in 2018 by then-Governor Kristi Noem, who now leads DHS as Secretary.

His new federal appointment brings him back under Secretary Noem’s leadership, this time at the national level, where he is expected to play a key role in shaping and advising policy affecting tribal governments. His experience building partnerships at the state level and his personal connection to tribal communities provide a strong foundation for the responsibilities of this expanded role.

Flute is a lifelong resident of northeast South Dakota and an enrolled member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, a Dakota tribal nation based on the Lake Traverse Reservation. His roots in tribal leadership are deep—he previously served as Tribal Chairman for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate prior to his role in state government.

With this transition to Washington, Flute leaves behind his role as Secretary of Tribal Relations in South Dakota. That post will now be filled by Algin Young, who has been tapped to carry on the work of fostering dialogue and cooperation between the state and its tribal partners.

“I want to thank both Former Governor Noem and Governor Rhoden for giving me this opportunity to serve our state as a member of their Cabinet. I also want to thank every single person in every state department that I met and worked with on issues important to our state, ‘nina wopida tanka,’ ‘thank you so much.’ This has been a great honor and great experience,” said David Flute. “I am extremely humbled and look forward to serving our country in this new role and am excited to work with Secretary Noem and the Trump Administration.”

