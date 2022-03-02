DCSA Names Matthew Redding as Assistant Director of Industrial Security

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has welcomed Matthew D. Redding, who was named Assistant Director of Industrial Security, DCSA, effective Feb. 28.

In this capacity, Redding is responsible for managing, directing and coordinating the day-to-day operations of the industrial security mission.

Redding was formerly Deputy Director, Individual Assistance at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Office of Response and Recovery. He previously served a leadership detail as the Acting Deputy Director, Office of External Affairs at FEMA. Prior to that role, he served as the Director of the National Integration Center within the National Preparedness Directorate where shortly after joining FEMA he deployed to the National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) as the Resource Support Section (RSS) Deputy for operations. In this capacity he assisted in national level logistics analysis, allocation, and interagency efforts to meet the nations unique requirements under the national COVID-19 response plan. He directed complex allocation and Defense Production Act (DPA) working groups oriented on maximizing commercial and federal acquisition and supply to support front line healthcare needs.

A thirty-year career Army officer, Redding’s last military assignment was performing duties as an Assistant Professor of National Security and Resource Strategy at the National Defense University (NDU), Fort McNair Washington DC. Here, he developed groundbreaking curriculum that linked future military concepts with current and future national level technology, labor, and industrial capacity to support large scale conflicts. Prior to his assignment at NDU, Matt served as the Army Chief of Current Operations for Logistics in the Pentagon. Here his team developed strategy and policy supporting global Army logistics readiness response posture for the 2016-2017 hurricane seasons. His operational experiences span the globe, where his command and staff assignments placed him at the forefront of international, interagency, and national level responses to major disasters and national security threats.