68.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 4, 2025
DOJFederal GovernmentPeople on the Move

Dean John Sauer Confirmed as U.S. Solicitor General in 52-45 Senate Vote

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Dean John Sauer as Solicitor General in a 52-45 vote, officially appointing him as the Trump administration’s chief legal advocate before the Supreme Court. Sauer, a former Missouri Solicitor General and federal prosecutor, assumes the influential role amid numerous cases tied to new White House policies, according to Bloomberg Law News.

Sauer brings an extensive legal background to the role. A former clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, he also clerked for Judge J. Michael Luttig on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Professionally, Sauer has worked both in private practice and in government, including five years as a federal prosecutor and several years as Missouri’s Solicitor General beginning in 2017.

He has experience leading complex constitutional litigation and has served as lead counsel in both trial and appellate courts. Most notably, Sauer argued on behalf of President Donald Trump before the Supreme Court last year in the case involving presidential immunity, in which the justices ruled in favor of granting broad immunity for official acts of sitting presidents.

As Solicitor General, Sauer is now responsible for guiding the administration’s legal positions in several prominent upcoming cases. These include challenges related to birthright citizenship, fast-tracked deportation processes, and the firings of federal workers. The role is considered one of the most influential legal positions in the federal government due to the office’s close interaction with the Supreme Court.

Previous article
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber Passes Away
Next article
National Security Agency Chief and Deputy Director Dismissed
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals