Debbie Eng has stepped into a newly elevated role at JPMorganChase, where she now serves as Executive Director and Head of Governance and Standards within the firm’s AI, Data, and Platforms organization. With over eight years at the company, Eng’s latest position reflects her deep expertise in cybersecurity, technology policy, and strategic standards development.

In her previous role as Executive Director and Head of Technology and Cyber Policy & Partnerships, Eng led the firm’s cyber and technology policy advocacy, shaping how JPMorgan Chase engaged with regulatory bodies and industry partners on fast-moving cybersecurity issues.

Eng chairs the Global Standards Committee at the Cyber Risk Institute and represents the U.S. industry in the G7 Cyber Experts Group. Prior to joining JPMorganChase, Eng served as Partner and COO at The Chertoff Group, where she advised Fortune 500 companies and national security stakeholders on elevating cybersecurity practices to the executive level. Her earlier public service includes roles as a political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Labor, as well as positions at the White House and on the John McCain presidential campaign.

Eng’s academic background includes a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Risk and Strategy from NYU and a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)