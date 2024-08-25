Deborah Fleischaker Appointed Acting Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Freedom of Information Act Officer at DHS

Deborah Fleischaker has been appointed as the Acting Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Officer for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) according to a LinkedIn post from the DHS Privacy Office Chief of Staff. In her new role, Fleischaker will oversee the department’s privacy and FOIA operations, ensuring the protection of individual privacy rights while facilitating transparency within the agency.

Prior to this appointment, Fleischaker served as the DHS Executive Secretariat, where she was responsible for coordinating communications and ensuring the smooth flow of information between the Secretary’s office and the various components of DHS. Her extensive experience within the department, including roles at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, has equipped her with a deep understanding of the complex issues surrounding civil liberties and privacy in the context of national security.

Fleischaker’s career in public service extends beyond DHS. She previously worked for Senator Patrick J. Leahy, where she handled a wide range of issues for the Senate Judiciary Committee, including immigration, national security, and privacy rights. Her work in the legislative branch provided her with valuable insights into the intersection of policy, law, and civil rights, which she has carried into her roles within the executive branch.

With over two decades of experience in leadership, management, advocacy, and policy, Fleischaker is well-positioned to lead DHS’s efforts in safeguarding privacy and upholding transparency. Her legal background, including a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Science degree from Vanderbilt University, further complements her extensive policy expertise. She is a member of both the Maryland and District of Columbia bars, underscoring her strong legal foundation.