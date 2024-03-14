DecisionPoint Corporation is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Bringman as its new Chief Growth Officer. In this pivotal role, Matt will spearhead the business development, capture, and pricing teams within the Growth organization, overseeing strategic partnerships and expanding the company’s presence across government agencies.

With a robust career spanning over 20 years, Matt brings a wealth of experience in developing and executing programs valued up to $200 million across various sectors, including the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Intelligence, and the private sector. Prior to joining DecisionPoint, Matt served as Senior Vice President of Growth at FavorTech Consulting/Tria and held the position of Senior Vice President, Business Development at VariQ.

Matt holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Ohio State University, along with a Master of Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

“I am thrilled to join DecisionPoint and build upon its strong foundation in cloud development, automation, and cybersecurity,” said Matt. “I look forward to expanding our footprint through strategic partnerships and leveraging key government vehicles to drive growth. Together, we will foster a culture of innovation and collaboration to unlock new opportunities and achieve continued success.”

Brian Flood, Chief Executive Officer of DecisionPoint, expressed confidence in Matt’s appointment, stating, “Matt’s exceptional leadership, extensive management expertise, and proven track record of driving growth make him an invaluable addition to our team. His visionary approach and commitment to excellence align perfectly with DecisionPoint’s values, and I am confident that under his leadership, we will reach new heights of success.”

The addition of Matt Bringman as Chief Growth Officer reaffirms DecisionPoint’s commitment to strategic growth and innovation, positioning the company for continued success in the dynamic government contracting landscape.