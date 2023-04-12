Defense Department Names Brynt Parmeter as the Inaugural Chief Talent Management Officer

Brynt Parmeter has been named the inaugural Chief Talent Management Officer (CTMO) at the Department of Defense (DoD), a position that will reside in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R)).

With the need to keep pace with evolving threats, and a rapidly changing labor market and workforce, Mr. Parmeter will work across the Military Departments, Joint Staff, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and with interagency partners to lead the development and implementation of the DoD Total Force talent acquisition and management strategy. In this role, he will oversee updates and reforms for remote and hybrid work, the use of enabling technology, practices for developing and tracking talent, and encouraging movement of talent across components, agencies, and non-governmental entities, which will help promote flexible career pathways and increase retention.

“Growing and shaping our workforce is critical for achieving DoD’s mission to defend the nation now and in the future. That’s why we created and prioritized the new senior-level position of the CTMO,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said. “The Department of Defense employs one of the largest workforces in the world. We are pleased to have Mr. Parmeter join the Department in this important role, where he will help lead and drive the Department in identifying, recruiting, and cultivating world-class talent across our enterprise.”

Mr. Parmeter has a wealth of experience in talent acquisition and management, derived from both his extensive career as an active-duty Army officer, and more recently, in the private sector. At the United States Army Human Resources Command, he led talent management efforts for approximately 160,000 Service members.

Prior to his appointment as CTMO, he was the Head of Non-Traditional Talent at Walmart where he developed strategy using innovative sourcing and production approaches to upskill and reskill talent. Mr. Parmeter also worked in other senior-level roles for Walmart to include Senior Director for STEM Programs and Senior Director for Military Programs where his talent strategies resulted in the hiring of about 80,000 Service members and military spouses per year.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have an innovator of Mr. Parmeter’s caliber join P&R’s leadership team. His background and experience will help DoD pioneer change in talent acquisition and management. This new position requires a creative and strategic thinker and problem solver who is willing to take on tough challenges and risks, and I am confident Mr. Parmeter will provide the leadership we need to attract, develop, and retain the Total Force necessary to secure and defend our nation,” said Gilbert R. Cisneros, the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

Mr. Parmeter received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the United States Military Academy, and he holds Masters Degrees from Louisiana State University in Liberal Arts and the United States Army War College in Strategic Studies.

