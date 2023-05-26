Defense Policy Board Appoints Rexon Ryu Ahead of June Meeting

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy will host the next meeting of the Defense Policy Board, June 13-14 at the Pentagon. During the sessions, members will explore and evaluate implications of potential coercive action and territorial dispute scenarios in the Indo-Pacific for U.S., regional, and global strategic interests, including U.S. alliances around the world. The meeting will be closed to the public due to classified briefings and discussions.

Ahead of the board, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rexon Ryu as the newest Member of the DPB. Mr. Ryu is President of The Asia Group, Board Chair of The Asia Group Foundation, and co-host of the Tea Leaves Podcast. He has more than 25 years of experience working in global diplomacy, national policymaking, and executive leadership. Over his career, Mr. Ryu served three presidents at the highest levels, working extensively with congress on foreign policy and national security challenges. Notably, he worked to expand strategic alliances and relationships, project influence globally, employ U.S. power against adversaries, prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and plan for future challenges and opportunities in Asia and the Middle East.

Read more at the Defense Department