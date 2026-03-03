Deputy Fire Chief Rory LaRosa Named Director of Emergency Management at SEPTA

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has appointed longtime public safety leader Rory LaRosa as its new Director of Emergency Management, bringing more than two decades of fire service and emergency planning experience to the role.

He arrives with a career grounded in both frontline response and large-scale emergency planning. Since 2002, LaRosa has served with Newtown Fire Rescue, where he currently holds the rank of Deputy Chief. Over nearly 24 years, he has built experience in incident command, hazard mitigation, hazmat operations, and fire management—skills that directly align with the demands of overseeing emergency preparedness for a major public transit authority.

LaRosa also brings significant transportation-sector experience. From 2011 to 2019, he worked at Amtrak in operations, safety, and emergency management in Philadelphia, giving him direct exposure to rail system risk management and response coordination.

Most recently, he served as a Senior Emergency Management Program Manager at Tetra Tech from 2022 to 2025, focusing on emergency management, critical infrastructure protection, business continuity, and public safety. Prior to that, he held multiple roles at IEM, including Project Manager and Deputy Project Manager for the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP), along with serving as a senior emergency management planner.

Earlier in his career, LaRosa worked as a Fire Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer for Bristol Borough, adding regulatory and prevention experience to his operational background.

Beyond his professional roles, LaRosa remains active in regional emergency coordination. He serves as a member of the Bucks County Local Emergency Planning Committee and the County’s Incident Support Team. He is also part of the IAEM-USA Emerging Technology Committee.

His academic background complements his operational experience. LaRosa holds a master’s degree in Public Safety Administration from Lewis University, a bachelor’s degree in Fire Protection from Thomas Edison State University, and an associate degree in Fire Science Technology from Mercer County Community College.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)