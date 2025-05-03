Derek Maltz, a veteran law enforcement executive known for his decades-long dedication to disrupting global drug trafficking and safeguarding American communities, has stepped down from his position as Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Maltz publicly shared the news of his departure via LinkedIn, where he reflected on his service and reiterated his ongoing commitment to supporting the broader law enforcement mission.

Maltz served as Acting Administrator since January 2025, following his appointment by the Trump Administration after the departure of former Administrator Anne Milgram. During his tenure, he provided steady leadership in a time of intensifying challenges for the agency, including the ongoing threat of synthetic drug trafficking and international cartel operations. His interim leadership helped maintain continuity as the DEA navigated this critical transition.

The Trump Administration has since announced its pick for the next permanent DEA Administrator: Terry Cole. Cole is expected to continue advancing the agency’s enforcement priorities with a focus on combating transnational criminal organizations and stemming the flow of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

Maltz’s qualifications for the acting role were rooted in a distinguished public service career. He began his work with the DEA in 1986 and rose through the ranks, serving in a variety of leadership roles in New York and at DEA headquarters. As Director of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Special Operations Division from 2005 to 2014, he oversaw a multi-agency coordination center that included representatives from 30 federal law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies. The division played a central role in targeting global narcotics and counterterrorism threats.

Beyond government service, Maltz spent over a decade in the private sector as Executive Director at PenLink, where he supported law enforcement with investigative data tools. He remained a visible national voice on criminal justice issues, especially concerning the fentanyl epidemic, through frequent media appearances and testimony before Congress.