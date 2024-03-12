69.9 F
DHS’s Chief Information Security Officer, Kenneth Bible, Announces Retirement

Kenneth Bible, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will be stepping down from his role at the end of this month, marking the conclusion of an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades in public service. Bible has served as the CISO at DHS since January 2021 and is set to retire on March 29.

Mr Bible previously won Homeland Security Today’s “Human Firewall” back in 2022  which recognizes the tireless efforts and achievements of those keeping our cyber infrastructure protected.

Before assuming his role at DHS, Mr. Bible played a pivotal role within the Headquarters Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Information (DCI) as the Assistant Director for the Information Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Division (IC4). Here, he also served as the Marine Corps’ Deputy Chief Information Officer and CISO. In this capacity, Bible formulated and provided extensive policy guidance for IT, cybersecurity, and communications infrastructure and applications. Notably, he spearheaded the delivery of ADVANA, the U.S. Department of Defense’s singular authoritative source for audit and business data analytics. Furthermore, Bible led the reform of the Risk Management Framework across the Marine Corps, guiding the production of the first fully accredited secure software development (DevSecOps) pipelines.

Mr. Bible’s career includes a substantial tenure of almost two decades with the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR). Starting as a lead engineer integrating commercial Geospatial Information Systems technology, he progressed to head the Networks Engineering Division of the SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic. Later, he became the Assistant Program Executive Officer (Engineering) for PEO Enterprise Information Systems, holding the position of the PEO’s chief engineer as assigned by SPAWAR headquarters.

Bible’s achievements extend to his role as the chief engineer for the Fleet Environmental Information Management System/Protective Measures Assessment Protocol program, earning the Chief of Naval Operations and Secretary of the Navy Environmental Team Awards in 2008.

Beginning his civilian service in 1985 at the former Charleston Naval Shipyard, where he rose to be a nuclear qualified engineering supervisor for three engineering branches, Mr. Bible’s dedication to service led to his appointment as a Senior Leader in 2013 and elevation to the Senior Executive Service in March 2015.

Kenneth Bible holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and earned a master’s degree in engineering from the University of South Carolina. He is a member of the Department of Defense Acquisition Community Professional Corps, a Level III certified acquisition professional in the Advanced Systems Planning, Research, Development, and Engineering career field, and a licensed professional engineer. Hailing from Roanoke, Virginia, Mr. Bible has left an indelible mark on the landscape of information security and technological advancement within the Department of Homeland Security.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

