DoD Announces Appointment of DACOWITS Members, Including Retired USCG Reserve Rear Admiral Mary P. O’Donnell

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has appointed 14 members to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services (DACOWITS). Consistent with guidance directed by Secretary Austin, the Defense Department explored a larger pool of the nation’s talented, innovative private and public sector leaders, whose service will provide a more diverse and inclusive membership promoting variety in background, experience, and thought in support of the Committee’s mission. Members were sworn-in today, ahead of tomorrow’s first public DACOWITS business meeting. This will be the first meeting held since the Defense Department conducted a Zero-Base Review which suspended committee operations in January 2021.

Committee member appointments include:

Retired Colonel Nancy P. Anderson, U. S. Marine Corps

Retired Captain Kenneth J. Barrett, U. S. Navy

Retired Captain Catherine W. Cox, U. S. Navy Reserve Nurse Corps

Dr. Trudi C. Ferguson

Retired Sergeant Major Robin C. Fortner, U. S. Marine Corps

Retired Colonel Many-Bears Grinder, U. S. Army National Guard

Ms. Robin S. Kelleher

Ms. Marquette J. Leveque, U.S. Navy Veteran

Retired Sergeant Major Caprecia A. Miller, U. S. Army

Ms. Ann M. Norris

Retired Rear Admiral Mary P. O’Donnell, U. S. Coast Guard Reserve

Retired Colonel Dawn E. B. Scholz, U. S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps

Retired Brigadier General Allyson R. Solomon, U. S. Air National Guard

Retired Colonel Samantha A. Weeks, U. S. Air Force

On March 22, 2022, as part of resuming Committee operations, the DACOWITS leadership cadre was sworn-in:

Chair, Ms. Shelly O’Neill Stoneman

Vice Chair, Retired Vice Admiral Robin R. Braun, U.S. Navy

Recruitment and Retention Subcommittee Chair, Retired Lieutenant General Kevin W. Mangum, U.S. Army

Employment and Integration Subcommittee Chair, Retired Command Master Chief Octavia D. Harris, U.S. Navy

Well-Being and Treatment Subcommittee Chair, Retired Brigadier General Jarisse J. Sanborn, U.S. Air Force

The DACOWITS is composed of civilian women and men who are appointed by the Secretary of Defense to provide advice and recommendations on matters and policies relating to the recruitment, retention, employment, integration, well-being, and treatment of women in the Armed Forces. Members perform a variety of duties including visiting military installations each year, conducting a review and evaluation of current research on military women, and developing an annual report with recommendations on these issues for the Secretary of Defense.

To learn more, visit https://dacowits.defense.gov

