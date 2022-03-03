DoD Announces Appointments to the Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has appointed Hon. Peter Levine and Hon. Lisa Disbrow to serve on the Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform.

Section 1004 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2022 (Public Law 117-81) creates an independent commission within the legislative branch on reform of the DoD PPBE system. The commission has 14 members; the Department of Defense has two appointments and the remaining positions are appointed by Congress.

Hon. Peter Levine previously served as DoD deputy chief management officer and acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, following his 20 years of service as Minority Counsel, General Counsel, and staff director of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Levine is currently a senior fellow at the Institute for Defense Analyses.

Hon. Lisa Disbrow previously served as Under Secretary of the Air Force and prior to that Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Financial Management and Comptroller) and vice director, Joint Staff J8. Disbrow currently serves as a director on the Board of Mercury Systems.

The Commission’s work will benefit the department as it defends the nation, takes care of our people and succeeds through teamwork. The DoD leadership team looks forward to working with Hon. Peter Levine and Hon. Lisa Disbrow in their new roles as members of the Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform, as well as with the whole commission as it begins its work.

Read more at the Defense Department