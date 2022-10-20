41.9 F
DoD Establishes Information Management and Technology Directorate, Names IT Modernization Leader

Metz will support the DA&M in his role as the CIO for OSD and lead the strategic modernization of the information enterprise for the OSD components.

Danielle Metz

On Sept. 30, 2022, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks designated the director of Administration and Management (DA&M) as the senior official responsible for information management and technology in OSD and to serve as the chief information officer for the OSD.  Michael B. Donley, DA&M, has now established the Information Management and Technology directorate and selected Ms. Danielle Metz to lead the office.

As the IM&T director, Ms. Metz will support the DA&M in his role as the CIO for OSD and lead the strategic modernization of the information enterprise for the OSD components. IM&T’s initial focus will be on establishing a framework for the integration of IT activities across the OSD components; developing an OSD IT resource requirements baseline; and creating a standardized memorandum of agreement between OSD and the Joint Service Provider for shared service support.

This initiative is another example of Deputy Secretary’s Hicks’ efforts to improve business processes within OSD and across the department by modernizing how the department conducts business, including in the IT realm.

See Deputy Secretary Hicks’ memorandum, “Modernizing the Digital Experience in the Office of the Secretary of Defense,” here.

Read more at the Defense Department

