Donnie Scott Named New ECS President

“ECS has built a strong foundation in the federal market with trusted customer relationships and differentiated capabilities,” said Donnie Scott, President of ASGN’s Federal Segment. “I look forward to working with the team to build on their momentum, expand offerings, and capitalize on the opportunities created by a growing federal budget.”

As President of ASGN’s Federal Segment, Mr. Scott will focus on executing a long-term growth strategy across federal customers, further strengthening operational execution, and advancing ECS’ ability to address complex government IT requirements with expertise, efficiency, and speed.