spot_img
42.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 19, 2026
People on the Move

Donnie Scott Named New ECS President

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 19, 2026
Donnie Scott

Donnie Scott has been announced as the new President of ECS, the federal segment of ASGN Incorporated. Mr. Scott succeeds John Heneghan, who has stepped into a new leadership role at ECS’ parent company, ASGN Incorporated (soon to be Everforth).

Mr. Scott brings over 25 years of leadership experience across federal services and products, with a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and innovation in highly regulated government environments. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of IDEMIA Public Security North America, a private‑equity‑backed global leader in identity, biometrics, and digital security technologies, supporting federal, state and local, and international government customers. During his tenure, Mr. Scott led significant organizational transformation, improved financial performance, streamlined operations, and unified multiple legacy businesses into a high‑performing, mission‑focused organization.

“Donnie is a proven growth leader with deep experience delivering technology products and services to federal customers at scale,” said Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN.

Prior to IDEMIA, Mr. Scott served as an Industry Sales Leader at DXC Technology, where he supported the U.S. Public Sector and National Security markets, helping generate more than $1 billion in sales for the company’s national security business. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, and Electronic Data Systems. Mr. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Virginia and is an active participant in industry associations focused on biometrics, travel, and emerging technologies.

“ECS has built a strong foundation in the federal market with trusted customer relationships and differentiated capabilities,” said Donnie Scott, President of ASGN’s Federal Segment. “I look forward to working with the team to build on their momentum, expand offerings, and capitalize on the opportunities created by a growing federal budget.”

As President of ASGN’s Federal Segment, Mr. Scott will focus on executing a long-term growth strategy across federal customers, further strengthening operational execution, and advancing ECS’ ability to address complex government IT requirements with expertise, efficiency, and speed.

Previous article
MetaPhase and Celeress Join Forces to Accelerate National Security Mission Outcomes

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES