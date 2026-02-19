Donnie Scott Named New ECS President

Donnie Scott has been announced as the new President of ECS, the federal segment of ASGN Incorporated. Mr. Scott succeeds John Heneghan, who has stepped into a new leadership role at ECS’ parent company, ASGN Incorporated (soon to be Everforth).
Mr. Scott brings over 25 years of leadership experience across federal services and products, with a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and innovation in highly regulated government environments. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of IDEMIA Public Security North America, a private‑equity‑backed global leader in identity, biometrics, and digital security technologies, supporting federal, state and local, and international government customers. During his tenure, Mr. Scott led significant organizational transformation, improved financial performance, streamlined operations, and unified multiple legacy businesses into a high‑performing, mission‑focused organization.
“Donnie is a proven growth leader with deep experience delivering technology products and services to federal customers at scale,” said Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN.
“ECS has built a strong foundation in the federal market with trusted customer relationships and differentiated capabilities,” said Donnie Scott, President of ASGN’s Federal Segment. “I look forward to working with the team to build on their momentum, expand offerings, and capitalize on the opportunities created by a growing federal budget.”
As President of ASGN’s Federal Segment, Mr. Scott will focus on executing a long-term growth strategy across federal customers, further strengthening operational execution, and advancing ECS’ ability to address complex government IT requirements with expertise, efficiency, and speed.