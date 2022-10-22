DOT Announces New Advisory Committee Members

The U.S. Transportation Department has announced 12 new appointments to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee (AAAC). The committee provides advice on key drone and Advanced Air Mobility issues.

Members are executives and stakeholders who represent a variety of drone and AAM interests, including industry, research, academia, retail, technology and state and local government. In addition, for the first time, the AAAC will include members able to raise awareness of potential impacts to communities, and advise on approaches that advance emerging aviation models while respecting neighboring communities.

The new members are:

Edward Bolen, Chief Executive Officer, National Business Aviation Association

Jeffrey Keith Antonio Brown, Aviation Chief Operating Officer, Port of Seattle

Kevin Cox, Chief Executive Officer, Ferrovial Vertiports

Karthik Duraisamy, Professor of Aerospace Engineering, University of Michigan & Founder and Chief Scientist, Geminus.AI

Amit Ganjoo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ANRA Technologies

James Grimsley, Executive Director, Advanced Technology Initiatives-Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Andrew LeBovidge, Executive Vice President, National Air Traffic Controllers Associations (NATCA)

Houston Mills, Vice President, Flight Operations and Safety, United Parcel Service (UPS) / AAAC Chair

Okeoma Moronu, Head of Aviation Regulatory and Legal Affairs, Zipline

Melissa Tomkiel, President and General Counsel, Blade Air Mobility

James Viola, Chief Executive Officer, Helicopter Association International

Yolanka Wulff, Executive Director, Community Air Mobility Initiative

The FAA is also welcoming 21 new members to the Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee (COMSTAC). U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg approved the nominations along with the re-appointment of seven members.

Committee members provide information, advice and recommendations to the FAA and DOT about technology, business and policy issues regarding oversight of the U.S. commercial space transportation sector.

COMSTAC membership consists of senior executives from the commercial space transportation industry; manufacturers and customers from the satellite industry; state and local government officials; representatives from firms providing insurance, financial investment and legal services for commercial space activities; and representatives from academia, space advocacy organizations and industry associations.

The new members are:

Joe DePete, President, Air Line Pilots Association

Mat Dunn, Senior Director of Global Government Affairs, SpaceX

John Elbon, Chief Operating Officer, United Launch Alliance

Tony Frego, Vice President of Mission Management, Spaceflight, Inc.

Matt Ganser, Vice President of Business Operations, Astra

Moriba Jah, Associate Professor Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, The University of Texas at Austin

Therese Jones, Senior Director of Policy, Satellite Industry Association

Dava Newman, Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Roosevelt (Ted) Mercer, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority

Megan Mitchell, Vice President Government Relations, Blue Origin

George Nield, President, Commercial Space Technologies/ Global Spaceport Alliance

Dr. Michelle Parker, Vice President and Chief Engineer, Space and Launch Engineering, Boeing

Melanie Preisser, Vice President of National Systems, York Space Systems

Caryn Schenewerk, Vice President of Regulatory & Government Affairs, Relativity Space

Amanda Simpson, Vice President for Research and Technology, Airbus

Ganesh Sitaraman, New York Alumni Chancellor’s Chair in Law, Vanderbilt University

Jay Skylus, Chief Executive and Chief Engineer of the Aether Transport System, Aevum

Sita Sonty, Partner & Associate Director, Boston Consulting Group

Janice Starzyk, Vice President of Government Operations, Virgin Orbit

Melanie Stricklan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Slingshot Aerospace

Julie Zoller, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, Project Kuiper, Amazon

The re-appointed members are:

Edward Bolton, SGE, Former FAA Associate Administrator

Karina Drees, President, Commercial Spaceflight Federation / COMSTAC Chair

Mike French, Vice President Space Systems, Aerospace Industries Association / COMSTAC Vice-Chair

Dale Ketcham, Vice President, Government & External Relations, Space Florida

Kate Kronmiller, Vice President of Government Relations, Jacobs

Mike Moses, President of Space Missions and Safety, Virgin Galactic

Ann Zulkosky, Vice President, Commercial Civil Space, Lockheed Martin

In May 2022, COMSTAC delivered recommendations about the FAA issuing human spaceflight occupant safety rules should the Congressional moratorium expire in October 2023. This included input on whether the FAA should update its recommended practices with guidance for suborbital vs. orbital flights, flights longer than two weeks, flights beyond low-Earth orbit and rendezvous and docking operations, among other topics.