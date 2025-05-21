Doug Cossa has been promoted to Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a position he has been serving in an acting capacity since January 2025. Cossa confirmed the appointment in a LinkedIn post.

With over two decades of experience in defense and intelligence IT leadership, Cossa steps into the permanent CIO role after previously serving as CIO at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) from 2021 to early 2025. Prior to his CIO role at DIA, Cossa served as the agency’s Deputy Chief Information Officer from 2018 to 2021.

Cossa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer and Information Sciences from James Madison University and a Master’s degree in Systems Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)