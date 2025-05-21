59.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
IntelligencePeople on the Move

Doug Cossa Named Intelligence Community CIO at ODNI

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Doug Cossa

Doug Cossa has been promoted to Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a position he has been serving in an acting capacity since January 2025. Cossa confirmed the appointment in a LinkedIn post.

With over two decades of experience in defense and intelligence IT leadership, Cossa steps into the permanent CIO role after previously serving as CIO at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) from 2021 to early 2025. Prior to his CIO role at DIA, Cossa served as the agency’s Deputy Chief Information Officer from 2018 to 2021.

Cossa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer and Information Sciences from James Madison University and a Master’s degree in Systems Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
White Supremacist Aryan Brotherhood Gang Members Get Life for Murder
Next article
Meg McPherson Promoted to Adjunct Professor at University of Southern California
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals