Dr. Ajit Maan Named President of the Military Writers Guild

The Military Writers Guild has announced Dr. Ajit Maan as its new president, recognizing her leadership in advancing the study of narrative warfare and strategic influence across national security and defense circles.

Dr. Maan, Founder and CEO of Narrative Strategies and Editor at Large for Counter-Narrative at Homeland Security Today, is internationally known for her groundbreaking work on how adversaries use stories and information to shape perception and behavior in modern conflicts. Her appointment follows years of contributing to the national security community through academic research, defense education, and applied strategy.

A prolific author and scholar, Dr. Maan has developed some of the foundational theories on narrative warfare and internarrative identity – concepts that are now integrated into defense and intelligence education programs worldwide. Her books, including Narrative Warfare and Counter-Terrorism: Narrative Strategies, are widely cited in military and policy studies.

Dr. Maan is a Professor of Practice in Global Security at Arizona State University and a faculty member with the Center for Future Security. She also serves on the Brain Trust of ASU’s Weaponized Narrative Initiative, a collaboration between the university and the Washington-based think tank New America, focused on understanding and countering disinformation threats.

In addition, she is Adjunct Faculty at the Joint Special Operations University, where she supports professional education programs that prepare U.S. and allied forces for the challenges of cognitive and information warfare.

Her contributions to the homeland and national security community were recently recognized in Homeland Security Today’s 2025 “Homeland’s 50 Trailblazers”, highlighting leaders who are shaping the future of national resilience and defense innovation.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)