People on the Move

Dr. Darren Death Joins Export-Import Bank of the United States as Chief Information Security Officer

By Matt Seldon
Dr. Darren Death

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) has appointed Dr. Darren Death as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With over two decades of experience in both the government and private sectors, Dr. Death brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in leading organizational change and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Dr. Death is a renowned technology executive known for his business-focused approach to IT. His career spans various leadership roles, demonstrating his commitment to aligning IT solutions with the core mission and business objectives of the organizations he serves.

In his new role at EXIM, Dr. Death will oversee the bank’s information security strategy, ensuring the protection of sensitive data and the implementation of robust cybersecurity protocols. His appointment comes at a crucial time as EXIM continues to enhance its digital infrastructure and safeguard against emerging cyber threats.

Previous roles include serving on the Advisory Council for the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI), where he provided strategic guidance on cybersecurity initiatives. He also served as the Deputy Chief Information Security Officer for Governance, Risk, and Compliance at FEMA, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening the agency’s cybersecurity posture. Additionally, Dr. Death has a background in tactical aircraft maintenance, having served in the United States Air Force working with F-16 aircraft, which provided him with a solid foundation in high-stakes operational environments.

Dr. Death holds a distinguished reputation for driving value through IT solutions and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness and resilience. His leadership is expected to further strengthen EXIM’s commitment to securing its digital environment and supporting the broader mission of promoting American exports.

