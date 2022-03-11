36.1 F
Dr. David Honey Confirmed as DoD Deputy Undersecretary for Research and Engineering

Dr. David Honey (DoD)

Air Force Institute of Technology alum, Dr. David Honey (M.S. Engineering Physics, 1989), was recently confirmed as the DoD Deputy Undersecretary for Research and Engineering.

In this role, he assists the Under Secretary and Chief Technology Officer in managing research, development, and prototyping activities across the Department of Defense (DoD) enterprise. He also helps oversee the activities of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the Space Development Agency (SDA), the DoD Laboratory and Engineering Center enterprise, and the Under Secretariat staff focused on developing advanced technology and capability for the U.S. military.

Dr. Honey is a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who began his military career as a pilot in the B-52D and H model bombers and the FB-111 fighter-bomber, and later transitioned into managing a wide variety of R&D programs.

Read the announcement at the Air Force Institute of Technology

