The Department of Defense (DoD) has named Dr. Radha Plumb as the next Chief Digital and AI Officer, a pivotal role within the Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO). Set to assume her new duties in April, Dr. Plumb will be taking over from Craig Martell, who has been instrumental in the position since 2022. Currently serving as the deputy secretary of Defense for acquisition and sustainment, Dr. Plumb brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her forthcoming role at a critical juncture for the DoD’s technological advancements.

Craig Martell, the outgoing Chief, lauded the transition, emphasizing the strategic groundwork laid by the department’s recent initiatives. “With the release of the Department’s Data, Analytics and AI Strategy in November 2023, the roadmap work that each of the CDAO directorates [were tasked] have been put in place,” Martell noted. He further highlighted Dr. Plumb’s readiness for the role, stating, “Radha is no stranger to the ways of industry. She has been right alongside me for the past year at many key senior leader meetings and working groups, and she will seamlessly step into this role.”

Dr. Plumb’s rich background is a testament to her diverse capabilities and profound understanding of digital and AI domains. According to her LinkedIn bio, she is “an experienced leader with deep technical analytic skills and a demonstrated history of working in the government, academia, and industry.” Her skill set encompasses policy research, econometrics, trust and safety issues, and project management. Dr. Plumb also holds a PhD in Economics from Princeton University, underscoring her academic prowess alongside her national security experience.

Before joining the DoD, Dr. Plumb’s career spanned significant roles across both the tech industry and government sectors. She has previously held high-ranking positions at Google and Facebook, where she honed her expertise in tackling complex challenges at the intersection of technology and policy. Additionally, her tenure as the deputy chief of staff at the Department of Energy further solidified her leadership credentials and her ability to navigate the intricacies of government operations.

Dr. Plumb’s appointment comes at a time when the DoD is increasingly focusing on integrating cutting-edge digital and AI technologies to enhance national security and defense capabilities. Her leadership is expected to drive significant progress in these areas, building upon the strategic foundations laid by her predecessors and steering the department towards achieving its ambitious technological goals.

As the DoD continues to evolve in its digital and AI endeavors, Dr. Plumb’s vast experience and visionary approach will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of defense technologies. Her appointment reflects the department’s commitment to leveraging the best talent to oversee its digital transformation, ensuring that the United States remains at the forefront of technological innovation in the defense sector.