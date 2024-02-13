NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Monday Dwight Deneal will serve as the new assistant administrator for the Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, effective immediately.

In this role, Deneal provides executive leadership, policy direction, and management for programs that help ensure all small businesses are given a fair chance to work with NASA. He succeeds Glenn Delgado, who retired from the agency in December 2023.

“Dwight brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs,” said Nelson. “Small businesses play a critical role in propelling our country forward with new technologies and scientific discoveries to maintain American leadership in space and benefit all humanity. I am confident his leadership will help NASA continue to promote and integrate America’s small businesses into every aspect of our missions.”

Prior to his NASA appointment, Deneal served as the director for the Defense Logistics Agency’s Office of Small Business Programs, supervising all small business programs and contracting activities that equated to more than $45 billion of annual contract spending and $18 billion in small business spending. He also was responsible for maintaining strategic partnerships that attract small businesses into the defense supply chain, helping grow the national defense industrial base.

Deneal also previously served as the director for the Small Business and Industry Liaison Programs at the U.S. Coast Guard, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In this capacity, he led all small business and socio-economic related guidelines, policies, regulations and was the authority for planning and carrying out acquisition activities in support of small business programs. From 2013 to 2017, Deneal served as a team lead small business specialist at the Department of Health and Human Services. His experience also includes supporting the Department of Education and U.S Department of Navy as a contract specialist.

In addition to his NASA role, Deneal also serves as the vice chairman of the Federal Interagency Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Directors Council. This organization of federal small business program officials that meets regularly to exchange and discuss information on small business methods, issues, and strategies.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Deneal graduated from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, where he earned a bachelor’s in Business Management. He also is a graduate of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government Executive Education program. Deneal was the recipient of the 2018 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chief Procurement Officer Excellence in Industry Engagement Award. He is married and has two children.