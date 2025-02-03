Elizabeth Albritton Joins U.S. Coast Guard’s SILC – FDCC as Transportation Specialist

Elizabeth Albritton has a new role as a Transportation Specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center (SILC) – Facilities Design and Construction Center (FDCC), according to her LinkedIn announcement. With extensive experience in strategic project management and over 10 years of prior experience in the Coast Guard, Albritton brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position.

Albritton’s career trajectory reflects a deep commitment to ensuring operational efficiency for optimal results. Before joining the Coast Guard’s SILC – FDCC, she served as a Systems Production Planner at Fairlead Integrated from May 2024 to January 2025, focusing on project, strategic, and operational planning.

Her tenure with the U.S. Coast Guard Industrial Operations Division spans multiple leadership roles. From 2020 to 2024, she served as a Project Manager, Chief Technical Advisor, and Business Line Manager where she led cross-functional project teams to improve efficiency and transparency in project delivery. During this time, Albritton spearheaded initiatives to modernize shared services across all Coast Guard product lines, collaborating with numerous key units such as the Medium Endurance Cutter (MEC), Patrol Boat Product Line (PBPL), Small Boat Product Line (SBPL), etc. Her efforts resulted in substantial cost savings—ranging from 10% to 55% annually—through effective contract negotiations, budget management, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

Albritton was also the Engineering Chief Electrical Shop Supervisor on the Coast Guard’s Cutter Forward (WMEC) from 2017 to 2020. In this role, she managed electrical maintenance and repair operations, ensuring compliance with safety regulations while providing advanced technical training to improve operational readiness.

From 2013 to 2017, she worked at the Coast Guard Sector Key West as a Logistics Engineering Supervisor, where she was responsible for fleet and property management across multiple Coast Guard stations in the Florida Keys. Her leadership in implementing energy conservation measures and overseeing budget allocations helped drive efficiency improvements and environmental sustainability initiatives. Albritton is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at Old Dominion University, further solidifying her expertise in the field. Her newest role is a testament to her dedication to public service and her ability to drive impactful change within the transportation and infrastructure sectors.