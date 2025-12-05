Emily Fortman Steps In as Interim Regional CEO for the American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region

The American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region has a new interim leader. Emily Fortman, a veteran of humanitarian and disaster response work, announced she is stepping into the role of Interim Regional CEO.

Fortman shared the news on LinkedIn, calling it “an honor to support such an amazing team of humanitarian leaders.” She also praised outgoing Regional CEO Stephanie Wright Byrd, whose retirement caps years of service across Ohio’s emergency management and community resilience landscape.

Fortman’s appointment comes with an exceptionally broad résumé in disaster operations, nonprofit leadership, and emergency management. Over two decades, she has led large-scale disaster relief operations, overseen preparedness and recovery programs, and supported both U.S. and international crisis response efforts—from the continental United States to Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Within the Red Cross, she most recently served as the Division Disaster Executive for the Central Atlantic Division, overseeing preparedness, response, and recovery programs across multiple states. In major disaster operations, she has held senior leadership roles coordinating efforts with FEMA, state emergency managers, VOAD partners, and government counterparts. She is also an Advanced Disaster Instructor, a graduate of the Red Cross Leadership Education and Development program, and a member of international response rosters, including IFRC’s Shelter Surge Team.

Now, as Interim Regional CEO, Fortman directs mission delivery, workforce engagement, regional financial management, and external partnerships across Central & Southern Ohio. Her work includes strengthening disaster readiness, leading community capacity-building initiatives, supporting volunteers, collaborating across service lines, guiding board engagement, and ensuring clear communication with both the public and partner organizations. Her background brings a strong focus on inclusive, community-centered disaster support and a track record of improving coordination across complex operational environments.

Before joining the Red Cross full time, Fortman spent several years with Habitat for Humanity International, where she led construction and critical home repair projects, disaster risk reduction initiatives, and international volunteer efforts. She managed major housing and revitalization programs and built partnerships with government agencies, nonprofits, and community groups. Earlier in her career, she served as an AmeriCorps volunteer and later as a Red Cross caseworker supporting families affected by home fires and other emergencies.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)