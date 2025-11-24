Emily Trapani Joins Valinor as New Market Lead

Emily Trapani has joined Valinor as the company’s newest Market Lead, marking the latest step in a career rooted in national security, emerging technology, and public policy. She shared the news on LinkedIn, saying she is “humbled to join Valinor,” where she will initially focus on capability gaps in the maritime and cyber domains.

Trapani’s move to Valinor comes after nearly a decade of shaping federal policy from inside Congress and the private sector.

Most recently, she served on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security. Before her appropriations role, Trapani led public policy and government affairs efforts for the Americas at Equinix. She also held multiple senior positions on the House Committee on Homeland Security, including Subcommittee Director and Professional Staff Member.

Trapani began her career in public affairs and government relations, working with K&L Gates, Purple Strategies, and Morning Consult. Her experience spans appropriations, cybersecurity, AI/ML, defense, trade, data privacy, and the intersection of government and emerging technology.

Trapani holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English from the University of Rochester and an MBA from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)