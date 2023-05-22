Eric J. Reese Named Special Agent in Charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division at the New York Field Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray has named Eric J. Reese as the special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division at the New York Field Office. Mr. Reese most recently served as a section chief in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Reese joined the FBI as a special agent in 2004 and worked in the New York Field Office, where he investigated Eurasian Criminal Enterprises and specialized in Albanian Organized Crime. In 2008, he transferred to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters, and served as a watch commander in the Public Access Center Unit and as a project manager in a counterterrorism assessment unit.

In 2010, Mr. Reese was promoted to supervisory special agent and reported to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to serve as the FBI deputy to the Department of Defense Joint Task Force. In 2012, he transferred to the San Diego Field Office and worked on human intelligence and violent crime squads.

Mr. Reese was named assistant legal attaché in Moscow in 2016. He returned in 2018 to work as the supervisory senior resident agent for the Tacoma and Poulsbo resident agencies, satellites of the Seattle Field Office. In 2020, he was promoted to an assistant special agent in charge in the New York Field Office’s Operational Support Division.

Mr. Reese was promoted to section chief in 2022 and led the Russia Operations Section of the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters. As section chief, he served as the senior executive responsible for the FBI’s efforts to mitigate the threat to national security posed by the intelligence activities of the Russian Federation.

Before he joined the FBI, Mr. Reese was a naval flight officer in the U.S. Navy and served in Operations Deny Flight, Southern Watch, and Iraqi Freedom. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Read more at the FBI