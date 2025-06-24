spot_img
97.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
People on the Move

Erin Godinez Promoted to Senior Director at Maximus

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Erin Godinez

Maximus has promoted Erin Godinez to the role of Senior Director. Godinez, who announced the promotion on LinkedIn, steps into the new role after more than three years of successfully leading Homeland Security Solutions at Maximus.

Godinez brings over a decade of experience driving mission-focused, results-driven initiatives in some of the federal government’s most complex technical environments. Her recent tenure as Director at Maximus was marked by strategic growth in homeland security accounts, particularly through her work aligning technology solutions with national security priorities.

Before joining Maximus, Godinez served as Senior IT Operations Manager at ECS, where she led production operations for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Dashboard under the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There, she directed a team of more than 30 staff across six technical disciplines, helping modernize key cybersecurity platforms, transition legacy systems, and achieve security authorizations critical to federal operations.

Her federal contracting and IT modernization experience also includes roles at NIC Inc., where she worked on the General Services Administration’s Centers of Excellence initiative at USDA, and at JPI, supporting DHS headquarters’ Information Sharing and Services Office. She has a history of leading cross-functional teams, managing complex technical portfolios, and enhancing client engagement with a strategic eye on long-term impact.

Godinez’s earlier roles at DHS’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with ESNS and L3 Technologies gave her a front-row seat to the evolving needs of federal agencies navigating national security missions, data privacy requirements, and digital innovation under pressure.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Ramona Watts-Sutton Announces Retirement After 30 Years in Federal Service
Next article
UK Metropolitan Police Charge Seven Following Protest for “Palestine Action” Extremist Criminal Group
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals