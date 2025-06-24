Maximus has promoted Erin Godinez to the role of Senior Director. Godinez, who announced the promotion on LinkedIn, steps into the new role after more than three years of successfully leading Homeland Security Solutions at Maximus.

Godinez brings over a decade of experience driving mission-focused, results-driven initiatives in some of the federal government’s most complex technical environments. Her recent tenure as Director at Maximus was marked by strategic growth in homeland security accounts, particularly through her work aligning technology solutions with national security priorities.

Before joining Maximus, Godinez served as Senior IT Operations Manager at ECS, where she led production operations for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Dashboard under the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There, she directed a team of more than 30 staff across six technical disciplines, helping modernize key cybersecurity platforms, transition legacy systems, and achieve security authorizations critical to federal operations.

Her federal contracting and IT modernization experience also includes roles at NIC Inc., where she worked on the General Services Administration’s Centers of Excellence initiative at USDA, and at JPI, supporting DHS headquarters’ Information Sharing and Services Office. She has a history of leading cross-functional teams, managing complex technical portfolios, and enhancing client engagement with a strategic eye on long-term impact.

Godinez’s earlier roles at DHS’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with ESNS and L3 Technologies gave her a front-row seat to the evolving needs of federal agencies navigating national security missions, data privacy requirements, and digital innovation under pressure.

