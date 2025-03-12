Ethan Klein Nominated as U.S. Chief Technology Officer, Set to Shape National Tech Policy

The White House has nominated Ethan Klein to serve as the next U.S. Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a key position focused on shaping the nation’s technology policy, advancing innovation, and ensuring America’s leadership in emerging technologies. If confirmed, Klein would fill the same role previously held by Michael Kratsios during the first Trump administration, which remained vacant throughout the Biden administration.

Klein, a scientist and technology policy expert, brings extensive experience in emerging technology policy, nuclear science, and defense innovation. He previously served as a policy advisor for emerging technologies at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy from 2017 to 2021, where he helped craft policies on AI, quantum computing, and other critical technologies.

Most recently, Klein has been pursuing an MBA at Stanford University while working as a summer associate at Lazard, where he focused on the aerospace and defense sector.

Prior to his White House tenure, Klein spent five years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he developed nuclear technologies for arms control and nonproliferation under a National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) fellowship. His research in nuclear safeguards and international security earned him the 2019 Arms Control Person of the Year Award from the Arms Control Association.

In addition to his research, Klein has held positions at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he worked on weapons development, stewardship, and national security initiatives. His expertise in nuclear science, defense, and technology policy makes him well-suited for overseeing the federal government’s technology strategy.

Klein’s academic background is deeply rooted in science and engineering. He holds a Ph.D. in Nuclear Science and Engineering from MIT, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Physics from MIT. He has also been a Defense Innovation Scholar at Stanford’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, where he focused on bridging the gap between Silicon Valley and government agencies.