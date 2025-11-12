Ex-CISA Strategic Technology Chief Garfield Jones Joins QuSecure in Senior Leadership Role

Garfield Jones, former associate Chief of Strategic Technology at CISA, has joined QuSecure Inc. as its new Senior Vice President of Research and Technology Strategy. A renowned technical advisor and test and systems engineering manager with extensive knowledge of IT and DoD systems, Dr. Jones will lead QuSecure’s technology strategy to meet U.S. Federal Government mission and security requirements, and build and nurture partnerships with stakeholders to drive strategic planning and continuous innovation for cryptographic management.

“Garfield’s deep expertise and proven track record are critical to our growth plans,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, CEO, QuSecure. “His experience in working with government agencies as they shift to post-quantum cryptography is invaluable. I am thrilled to welcome Garfield to QuSecure and look forward to working together as we continue to develop first-mover solutions that enable organizations to quickly and seamlessly remediate cryptographic risk and enhance zero-trust security.”

Prior to joining QuSecure, Dr. Jones served as Associate Chief of Strategic Technology for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). In this role, he developed the strategy and guidance on using innovative, leading-edge technology across CISA, including articulating and documenting the future technology vision to achieve mission objectives and goals. Dr. Jones led the post-quantum cryptography initiative at CISA, consulting with executive branch level staff on crafting and disseminating guidance for federal agencies and national policy on research development and adoption of PQC technology.

Specifically, Dr. Jones worked with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Office of National Cyber Director (ONCD), and various federal agencies to execute tasks outlined in executive orders 14306 (Sustaining Select Efforts to Strengthen the Nation’s Cybersecurity) and 14144 (Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity) and memos such as OMB 23-02 (Migrating to Post-Quantum Cryptography) issued by the Executive Branch.

He also held the position of Deputy Program Manager for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program, responsible for systems engineering, architecture, and testing. Before joining DHS, he was a systems engineer developing complex weapons, geographic, and information systems for agencies such as Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). In 2018, he retired from the Army Reserves after serving 16 years active duty and nine years reservist as an Information Systems Warrant Officer.

Dr. Jones holds a Doctor of Engineering in Industrial and Systems Engineering with a concentration in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, and continues to serve as a professor at Morgan State University and the University of Maryland, where he teaches computer science and systems engineering. In 2023, he received a patent for a system and method for monitoring and routing of computer traffic for cyber threat risk embedded in electronic documents. Additionally, Dr. Jones has filed a patent application for a system and method for generating a high fidelity model of a cyber physical human system.

“With the onset of quantum computing and evolving threats, organizations need to start preparing for post-quantum cryptography, yet conventional cryptographic algorithms are not enough,” said Jones. “As the pioneer in cryptographic agility, QuSecure is providing organizations with the most advanced protection so that they can see their vulnerabilities and protect against threats. I am excited to join the team and look forward to expanding our footprint as we help organizations maintain cryptographic hygiene at scale.”