Excella Appoints Eddie Morris Vice President of Strategic Pricing

Excella today announced the appointment of Eddie Morris as VP of Strategic Pricing and Profitability. In this role, Morris will connect Excella leadership, subcontractors and federal agencies to provide government with seamless access to agile transformation and innovative, responsible AI offerings at appropriate prices.

“From data analytics solutions that reduce fraud to agile development and coaching that speeds application development, federal agencies need innovative approaches to meeting key objectives. Eddie’s deep understanding of the federal procurement cycle, financial planning and program control will allow Excella to communicate and deliver the best services to our customers, so Excella’s innovative approaches are accessible across government,” said Nadina Kezel, Executive Vice President, Finance at Excella.

Emerging technologies position government to serve citizens in new ways but can be difficult to acquire. Morris will lead development, evaluation and implementation of pricing for Excella’s AI, modern software development and organizational transformation solutions, while enforcing government regulations like the FAR and DFARS. His efforts will allow Excella to pursue more complex contract opportunities.

“Working with Excella’s stakeholders, my focus will be making transformative technologies and expertise available to our federal agency partners,” said Eddie Morris, VP of Strategic Pricing and Profitability at Excella. “Fair pricing and alignment with federal acquisition requirements will broaden the technology solutions government agencies can utilize, allowing them to more effectively serve their missions.”

Prior to joining the Excella team, Morris served in financial leadership roles at Mission Essential LLC, NCI Information Systems, Inc., and ManTech International.