Farrell Proffitt, GovCon Growth Leader, Joins PBG Executive Team

PBG Consulting, a leading women-owned, women-led government IT consultancy, has added industry powerhouse Farrell Proffitt to its executive team. As Executive Vice President of Growth, Farrell will spearhead the fast-growing firm’s next phase of expansion with mission-aligned business development, strategic partnerships, capture strategy, and market presence of PBG’s thought leadership, brand, and culture.

With PBG experiencing another year of rapid growth in 2023—driven by wins in emerging tech and services contracts at agencies like GSA and USDA—founder and CEO Pawla Ghaleb saw a need to expand her leadership team to meet market and mission demand.

“I have been searching for a growth executive who has successfully navigated the exciting phase PBG finds itself in today—rapid growth in size, capability, and capacity—while protecting our culture and mission-first approach,” Pawla says. “Farrell is a perfect fit for PBG: A creative and intuitive IT leader and a passionate advocate for the federal customer. My business partner, Vanessa Soon, and the rest of PBG’s leadership team, are excited to have another partner in our vision.”

Farrell most recently served as the EVP of Growth for RIVA Solutions. In her more than a decade at RIVA, Farrell played a crucial role in powering the business development, marketing, and proposal engine, resulting in year-over-year growth and early graduation from the 8(a) program. She also launched RIVAKarma, a hugely impactful Corporate Social Responsibility program that serves as a model for other industry small businesses.

Farrell had this to say about her decision to join PBG: “I have been struck by the culture of innovation, the way PBG puts people and mission first in all they do, and the firm’s strategic vision for the next five years. To play a part in that trajectory—it’s what I love to do. Amazing things are on the way for our customers and team members.”

About PBG

PBG Consulting is a women-owned small business supporting federal agencies with Strategic Consulting, Program Implementation, and IT Modernization & Digital Transformation. With a relentless commitment to quality and an innovation-first mindset, PBG serves government missions with passion, boldness, and grit. For more information, visit the PBG website at www.pbgconsult.com.