Clark County Fire Department has promoted longtime fire service leader Brian O’Neal to Deputy Fire Chief for the Office of Emergency Management. O’Neal announced the move in a recent LinkedIn post, bringing over two decades of operational, strategic, and interagency experience to the department’s senior leadership team.

With more than 22 years of service at Clark County Fire Department, O’Neal has built a broad portfolio across nearly every operational level, from firefighter to engineer, captain, and multiple assistant chief roles. His most recent assignment as Assistant Chief of Operations involved coordinating emergency readiness for large-scale events such as Super Bowl 58 and Formula One, as well as overseeing departmental performance metrics, fireground benchmarks, and regional mutual aid deployments.

O’Neal previously led the department’s Rural Services Division, managing 10 stations and over 120 volunteer firefighters across more than 7,000 square miles. In this role, he oversaw wildfire response coordination with federal and state agencies, managed the county’s Wildland Protection Program, and launched the Fire Adapted Community program to reduce risk in Southern Nevada’s wildland-urban interface. He also modernized the department’s volunteer data systems by transitioning to a compliant electronic patient care reporting platform.

Earlier in his career, O’Neal served as the department liaison to the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center, working closely with law enforcement on homeland security threats and multi-agency response training. He has deployed multiple times as Incident Commander and Plans Section Chief for incident management and USAR missions and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Southern Nevada Area Communications Council.

O’Neal is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) through the International Association of Emergency Managers and holds several FEMA certifications, including Type 3 All-Hazard Incident Commander. He is also a certified paramedic and an adjunct instructor with ALERRT, training public safety personnel in coordinated active threat response.

Brian has a Bachelor of Science in History from Eastern Oregon University, a Fire Science degree from College of Southern Nevada, and completed the MPA/MCJ dual Master’s degrees from the University of Colorado-Denver, with an emphasis in Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Brian has had numerous state and local Incident Management Team and USAR deployments as an Incident Commander and Plans Team Manager with NVTF1. He is also on the Board of Directors for the Southern Nevada Area Communications Council.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)