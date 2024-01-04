The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) is pleased to announce the selection of Mr. Michael R. Bransford as the new Site Director for its Charleston, South Carolina, Training Center.

“Mr. Bransford brings a wealth of law enforcement and leadership experience to FLETC,” said Associate Director for Training Operations Ariana Roddini. “Coming from one of our federal Partner Organizations, along with his experience in state and local law enforcement, provide him with the unique perspective of understanding partner needs, and how to address the challenges facing the future of law enforcement. We are excited to have him bring that expertise to FLETC and look forward to seeing how his vision and innovation shape the future of the FLETC-Charleston Center.”

Prior to joining FLETC, Site Director Bransford worked as the Director of the Office of Protective Services, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGIA), in Saint Louis, Missouri. He led a staff of 300 personnel including police officers, Antiterrorism/Force Protection officers, and civilian and contract staff. Since 2012, Mr. Bransford served in various leadership positions at the NGIA. Prior to NGIA, Mr. Bransford served for 18 years as a detective, police officer, and instructor with the Danville Police Department, Danville, Illinois. He also served as a patrol captain and deputy sheriff with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department in Williamsport, Indiana.

Mr. Bransford earned a Master of Science Degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Indiana State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Career and Organizational Studies/Training Development from Eastern Illinois University.

Mr. Bransford is a graduate of FLETC’s Uniform Police Training Program (UPTP) and was selected as the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers’ 2013 Honor Graduate of the Year.

Site Director Bransford said, “I am excited to join an organization with such an important and noble mission, and honored to be part of a team of professionals who care deeply about training and preparing those who serve. FLETC is the ‘Gold Standard,’ and I look forward to maintaining and enhancing the relationships with our trusted partners to provide them with the level of excellence they expect and deserve.”