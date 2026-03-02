Former CIA Executive Amy McFadden Named Senior VP and Head of Strategic Intelligence Group at Arcanum

Amy McFadden has taken on the role of Senior Vice President and Head of the Strategic Intelligence Group at Arcanum, bringing more than 25 years of senior leadership experience from across the U.S. Intelligence Community.

In her new position, McFadden leads Arcanum’s strategic intelligence production, analytic tradecraft, and national security engagement. She oversees integrated all-source analysis, strategic warning, and tailored intelligence support for government and commercial clients. Her responsibilities include ensuring the firm delivers clear, actionable insight to inform mission planning and operational decision-making. She also guides Arcanum’s thought leadership on emerging threats, strengthens partnerships with U.S. and allied stakeholders, and aligns intelligence capabilities with the company’s logistics, training, and advisory services.

McFadden joins Arcanum following executive roles at both the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Most recently, she served as Vice Chair for Strategic Engagement at the National Intelligence Council, where she oversaw the Intelligence Community’s analytic workforce and directed the production of National Intelligence Estimates and other assessments that support the President and senior policymakers.

Previously, she served as Associate Deputy Director for Analysis at the CIA, overseeing thousands of analysts worldwide. She also held the position of Director of the President’s Daily Brief, managing the curation and delivery of the U.S. government’s most sensitive daily intelligence reporting.

Over the course of her career, McFadden has led globally dispersed analytic teams, strengthened tradecraft standards, and translated complex threat information into decision-ready intelligence for senior leaders in Washington and allied capitals.

Her service has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Presidential Rank Award, the CIA Director’s Award, the Intelligence Medal of Merit, and the George H.W. Bush Award for Excellence in Counterterrorism.

McFadden holds a Master of Arts from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Arizona.

