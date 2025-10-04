spot_img
52.2 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 4, 2025
People on the Move

Former Department of War Associate General Counsel Melanie Harris Joins Maximus in New Role

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Melanie Harris

Melanie Harris has joined Maximus as Senior Counsel for AI and Emerging Technology, a move she announced on LinkedIn.

Harris brings more than a decade of legal and national security experience to the role. She most recently served as Associate General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense, where she advised on complex legal issues at the Pentagon and supported senior leadership on matters involving defense policy and operations. Over her 12 years at the department, she also held the position of Assistant General Counsel.

Her portfolio also includes experience at the White House, where she served as Special Counsel for Compliance at the Office of the National Cyber Director. Earlier in her career, she advised the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan as a Legal Adviser, contributing to operations in an international conflict environment.

Before entering government service, Harris gained legal experience through internships with the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, B. Cremades y Asociados, and Sextante Abogados in Spain. She also spent time on Capitol Hill as a Congressional Staff Assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Harris earned her Juris Doctor in International Law from The George Washington University Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Spanish from Texas Christian University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Cara LaPointe Takes on Director of Analysis Role at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology
Next article
Minnesota’s Mass Violence Prevention Plan Needs Support to be Operational, Certified Threat Manager Says

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES