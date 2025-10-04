Former Department of War Associate General Counsel Melanie Harris Joins Maximus in New Role

Melanie Harris has joined Maximus as Senior Counsel for AI and Emerging Technology, a move she announced on LinkedIn.

Harris brings more than a decade of legal and national security experience to the role. She most recently served as Associate General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense, where she advised on complex legal issues at the Pentagon and supported senior leadership on matters involving defense policy and operations. Over her 12 years at the department, she also held the position of Assistant General Counsel.

Her portfolio also includes experience at the White House, where she served as Special Counsel for Compliance at the Office of the National Cyber Director. Earlier in her career, she advised the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan as a Legal Adviser, contributing to operations in an international conflict environment.

Before entering government service, Harris gained legal experience through internships with the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, B. Cremades y Asociados, and Sextante Abogados in Spain. She also spent time on Capitol Hill as a Congressional Staff Assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Harris earned her Juris Doctor in International Law from The George Washington University Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Spanish from Texas Christian University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)