Former DHS Assistant Secretary Brian Harrell Joins Shooter Detection Systems in Advisory Role

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com company, welcomes Brian Harrell, former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and former first Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as a member of the SDS Advisory Board and the company’s National Security Subject Matter Expert.

As the security industry’s leading supplier of gunshot detection solutions for all types of buildings, SDS works with education, business, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and other customers to deliver smart, sensor-driven active shooter detection solutions to reduce response time during active shooter incidents. Mr. Harrell, once recognized as one of the Most Influential People in Security, will help the company understand the national security implications of gun violence and active shooter threats. He will also serve to educate the public about solutions like gunshot detection and integrated security technologies and how they are essential to managing critical incidents and mitigating risk.

“Brian has an impressive and well-rounded background that is a perfect fit to help further the company’s mission of raising awareness and education about active shooter solutions,” said Rich Onofrio, Managing Director for SDS. “We very much look forward to working with Brian and gaining insights from his perspective that will help shape the future of SDS.”

In 2018, Mr. Harrell was appointed by the President of the United States to serve as the sixth Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He was also the first Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). He also served at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) where he was charged with helping protect North America’s electric grid from physical and cyber-attack.

“As the United States continues to struggle with gun violence, part of the solution must be technology solutions that reduce risk and aid in law enforcement response,” said Harrell. “SDS has been on the forefront of providing security solutions to our nation’s critical infrastructure, schools, workplaces, and mass-gathering events. I’m proud to be part of the team.”

Mr. Harrell has also spent time during his career in the US Marine Corps and various private sector agencies with the goal of protecting the United States from security threats.