Former DHS Chief Privacy Officer Lynn Parker Dupree to Lead Finnegan’s New Privacy Practice

Finnegan is pleased to announce that Lynn Parker Dupree has joined the firm as a partner and will lead the firm’s newly formed privacy practice. Lynn previously served as the Chief Privacy Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where she was responsible for advising the Secretary of Homeland Security on matters involving privacy for the Department and ensuring the Department complied with privacy laws, regulations, and federal guidance. Her years of privacy experience provide her with the sharp ability to provide actionable privacy advice and guidance, and a keen understanding of the ways technology can be used to protect individual privacy. “I am excited to join Finnegan and return to the private sector,” said Lynn. “I’m looking forward to building a practice focused on privacy compliance, governance, and counseling.”

Prior to working for DHS, Lynn held several high-level positions in government and the private sector. She served as Director of Governance and Controls at Capital One, where her work focused on the implementation of the California Consumer Privacy Act as well as enterprise-wide efforts to provide strategic governance and direction for data retention and data sharing with third parties. Her previous government positions include serving as Executive Director at the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, an independent agency within the executive branch of the United States government that advises the President and other senior executive branch officials on privacy and civil liberties as they relate terrorism prevention. In this role, Lynn managed and set the work priorities of attorneys and analysts working at the intersection of privacy and emerging technologies. Lynn also served in the White House as a Deputy Associate Counsel for Presidential Personnel in the Obama administration.

“We are thrilled to have Lynn launch our new privacy practice,” said Erika Arner, Finnegan’s managing partner. “Privacy is a natural extension of Finnegan’s focus on protecting a company’s most important technology and intellectual property assets.”

Finnegan’s privacy practice leverages the spectrum of IP practices in prosecution, licensing, advertising, and litigation to deliver practical legal advice on specific and distinct privacy issues. Working collaboratively, the practice will counsel clients in regulatory investigations, litigate advertising matters, and represent clients’ interests in class action matters. The practice will also provide strategic counseling and transactional diligence in navigating the privacy landscape.

Expanding on a key aspect to building the new practice, Lynn noted, “We recognize the challenges with privacy are evolving, complex, and circumstantial, requiring a holistic and integrated approach to finding solutions for our clients’ individual needs and addressing broader industry trends.”