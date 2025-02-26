Former DHS CISO Kenneth Bible Joins Limestone University as Distinguished Visiting Professor

Limestone University has tapped a cybersecurity heavyweight to help shape the future of its computer science and cybersecurity programs. Kenneth Bible, former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been appointed as the Distinguished Visiting Professor of Computer Science/Cybersecurity. In this role, Bible will collaborate with faculty to refine the curriculum, contribute his deep industry expertise, and mentor students preparing for careers in one of the fastest-growing fields in national security.

With a career spanning nearly four decades in federal service, Bible brings an unmatched breadth of experience in cybersecurity, information technology, and national security. Before serving as DHS CISO, he held critical leadership positions in the U.S. Marine Corps, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, and Chief Technology Advisor. His impact across both military and civilian agencies has been substantial, guiding policy development and implementing cutting-edge technologies to enhance mission effectiveness.

Bible’s academic credentials are equally impressive. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Engineering degree from the University of South Carolina. Additionally, he has been a licensed professional engineer for over 31 years, underscoring his longstanding commitment to technical excellence and leadership.

Limestone University first welcomed Bible to campus in February 2024 for a special presentation on the urgent need for cybersecurity expertise amid escalating online threats. His lecture detailed the growing risks posed by distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware extortion, and other cyber threats, reinforcing the importance of a well-trained workforce to safeguard both private and public institutions.

The addition of Bible to Limestone’s faculty marks a significant step forward for the university’s computer science and cybersecurity programs. As Distinguished Visiting Professor, he will provide guest lectures on emerging cybersecurity challenges, represent the university at major national and regional events, and advise on the expansion of its cybersecurity academic offerings, including potential future programs at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

Bible’s appointment underscores a broader recognition of the cybersecurity talent gap and the need for academic institutions to engage with top industry professionals to prepare students for real-world challenges. With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, his leadership will be instrumental in equipping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals with the skills needed to defend critical infrastructure, government networks, and private enterprises.

Dr. Jane Watkins, Limestone University Professor of Computer Science, Computer Science Program Coordinator, and Graduate Health Informatics Program Director, expressed her enthusiasm for Bible’s appointment: “Ken Bible’s wealth of experience in cybersecurity and national security will provide our students with an exceptional learning opportunity. His insights will help bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities in this ever-evolving field. We are honored to have him as part of our faculty.”

His arrival is not just a win for Limestone University but also for the broader cybersecurity community. As cyber risks continue to escalate, institutions like Limestone are stepping up to ensure the workforce of tomorrow is ready to tackle the threats of today.