Former DHS CP3 Director William Braniff Joins American University’s PERIL as Executive Director

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris

In a significant move for terrorism prevention efforts, William Braniff – most recently the Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) – was announced as the new Executive Director for American University’s Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL).

Founded and led by Professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss, PERIL takes a public health approach to preventing radicalization and violent extremism. The lab designs and tests evidence-based tools to reduce threats of radicalization to harmful content, including conspiracy theories, misinformation, and supremacist ideologies. The collaboration between Braniff and Miller-Idriss at PERIL signals a continuation of prevention efforts outside of government channels, with a focus on scaling up evidence-based approaches to combat extremism and build community resilience.

In acknowledging the addition to the research lab, PERIL Founding Director and Chief Vision Officer Miller-Idriss wrote, “Thrilled to move the field together with William Braniff – a complete game changer for Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) & for the prevention field more broadly. Onward!!”

The move comes shortly after his resignation from CP3 on March 3, which he stated was prompted by the termination of eight employees due to their probationary status. Braniff emphasized the importance of its prevention mission in his resignation statement, noting that “CP3 is the inheritor of the primary and founding mission of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – to prevent terrorism.” He highlighted that the demand for CP3’s assistance from state governments, law enforcement, schools, and workplaces is “massive” and that their approach “saves lives and money.”

Braniff was the Director for CP3 from April 2023 to March 2025, and previously served as the Director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START) from July 2018 to April 2023, and its Executive Director from February 2012 to June 2018. Braniff was the 2024 recipient of GTSC’s Homeland Security Today National Award for Excellence in Outreach – Public Health as a result of CP3’s outreach efforts. Moving on from CP3 to PERIL, Braniff hopes to continue “this important prevention work outside of government.”

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

