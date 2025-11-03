Former DHS CP3 Regional Prevention Coordinator Ashley Wilson Joins IntelFusion Partners

IntelFusion Partners has announced that Ashley Wilson, former Regional Prevention Coordinator for the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has joined the firm as a Threat Management & Intelligence Analysis Expert. Wilson brings a diverse background in threat analysis, intelligence leadership, and strategic program development, combining years of public sector experience with private sector management expertise.

According to her LinkedIn, Wilson also serves as a Threat Management Consultant for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

Prior to that, Wilson served as a Regional Prevention Coordinator with DHS’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), where she led targeted violence and terrorism prevention initiatives across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Her work focused on enhancing community resilience through multi-sector collaboration, training, and technical assistance.

Wilson also served as the Executive Director of the Joint Regional Intelligence Center (JRIC) in Los Angeles, overseeing a team of more than 80 federal, state, and local law enforcement and public safety officials. In that role, she managed intelligence collection and analysis to support threat prevention efforts across one of the nation’s largest metropolitan regions.

Her earlier career includes key analytic and advisory roles with DHS headquarters, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and MITRE, where she supported intelligence assessments, interagency coordination, and counterterrorism analysis.

Beyond her federal service, Wilson applied her leadership and operational skills in the private sector as president of a family-owned business, where she led modernization, branding, and community initiatives.

A graduate of Washington and Lee University, Wilson holds a master’s degree in International Relations and National Security Studies from the University of St Andrews in Scotland.