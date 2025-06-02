Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), has welcomed former Department of Homeland Security leader Elaine Duke as a senior advisor to the firm. With nearly three decades of service in the federal government, Duke brings deep expertise in homeland security, federal management, and public sector operations.

Ms. Duke was the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from April 10, 2017 to April 15, 2018. She also served as the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security from July 31, 2017 to December 6, 2017. During this time, she led DHS including Federal Emergency Response Agency (FEMA) in the federal response to the devastating 2017 hurricane season, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Duke previously served as DHS’s Senate-confirmed Under Secretary for Management from 2008 to 2010 and later as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. Following her federal service, she worked as a Specialist Executive with Deloitte Consulting LLP, advising on strategy for the firm’s Defense and National Security Sector.

Most recently, she has led her own consultancy, Elaine Duke & Associates, where she has worked part time since November 2022. In her new role with CGA, she will contribute strategic insight to support homeland security initiatives and national preparedness. Duke is also an Editorial Board member at HSToday and a Strategic Advisor at GTSC.

“Effective homeland security demands strategic foresight, operational discipline, and the agility to adapt. I’m proud to join CGA in helping organizations navigate this evolving landscape with clarity and confidence” said Elaine Duke, Former Acting Secretary and Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

As Under Secretary for Management at DHS, she was the Department’s Chief Management Officer, directly leading the Chief Information Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Readiness and Logistics Officer, Chief Procurement Officer, Chief Human Capital Officer, and Chief Security Officer. She was responsible for the Department’s $47 billion budget and $12 billion acquisition program.

She also served as Deputy Assistant Administrator for Acquisition at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), delivering an acquisition program that met the post 9/11 legislative mandate to federalize passenger and baggage screening at U.S. airports. Prior to her service at DHS, Deputy Secretary Duke held various positions with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ms. Duke received her B.S. in Business Management from New Hampshire College, now Southern New Hampshire University, and her M.B.A. from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)